SAF National Physical Disability T20 cricket championship: Lahore phase to start from Tuesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The second phase of Shahid Afridi Foundation National Physical Disability T20 cricket Championship 2024 Grade One will begin from May-14 Tuesday in Lahore.

Four teams will participate in this phase, including Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore.

The first phase matches of the championship were played in Karachi in which Multan qualified for the final.

According to Regional Head PPDCA Lahore Javed Ashraf, the preparations for the successful holding of the matches in Lahore have been completed. The winning team of the second stage of grade one will play the final with Multan.

According to the announcement of PPDCA General Secretary and Tournament Director Ameer-ud-din Ansari, Islamabad will face Bahawalpur on Tuesday at 9:30 am on the first day. At two o'clock, Peshawar and Lahore will compete. On Wednesday, May 15, Bahawalpur will play against Lahore at 9:30 AM, and Islamabad will play against Peshawar at 2:00 PM. On Thursday, May 16, at 9:30 AM, Peshawar and Bahawalpur at 9:30 am while Lahore will compete with Islamabad at 2:0 pm on Thursday.

