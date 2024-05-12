- Home
- Sports
- SAF National Physical Disability T20 cricket championship: Lahore phase to start from Tuesday
SAF National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship: Lahore Phase To Start From Tuesday
Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The second phase of Shahid Afridi Foundation National Physical Disability T20 cricket Championship 2024 Grade One will begin from May-14 Tuesday in Lahore.
Four teams will participate in this phase, including Bahawalpur, Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore.
The first phase matches of the championship were played in Karachi in which Multan qualified for the final.
According to Regional Head PPDCA Lahore Javed Ashraf, the preparations for the successful holding of the matches in Lahore have been completed. The winning team of the second stage of grade one will play the final with Multan.
According to the announcement of PPDCA General Secretary and Tournament Director Ameer-ud-din Ansari, Islamabad will face Bahawalpur on Tuesday at 9:30 am on the first day. At two o'clock, Peshawar and Lahore will compete. On Wednesday, May 15, Bahawalpur will play against Lahore at 9:30 AM, and Islamabad will play against Peshawar at 2:00 PM. On Thursday, May 16, at 9:30 AM, Peshawar and Bahawalpur at 9:30 am while Lahore will compete with Islamabad at 2:0 pm on Thursday.
APP/sak
1625 hrs
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Softball gaining popularity in Pakistan: Asif Azeem2 hours ago
-
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 20252 hours ago
-
IPC Minister praises Pak hockey team for superb performance in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup6 hours ago
-
Japan wins Sultan Azlan Shah Cup19 hours ago
-
Central Asian Volleyball League kicks off20 hours ago
-
Lahore wins National Women’s One-Day Cricket Tournament by 8 wickets21 hours ago
-
SA Gardens, Wapda move in National Challenge final1 day ago
-
SA Gardens to face Wapda in National Challenge Cup final on Sunday1 day ago
-
Pakistan hockey team to play Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final today1 day ago
-
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season2 days ago
-
Shakib claims four as Bangladesh edge Zimbabwe2 days ago
-
Austria's Grand Slam winner Thiem to retire at end of season2 days ago