IG Islamabad urges community participation to eradicate drugs menace from society

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Monday expressed commitment that the anti-narcotics drive called “Nasha Ab Nahi” will continue in Islamabad city until the drug abuse stops fully and stressed an active community participation to eradicate drug menace from the society to protect youth.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that Capital police is committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drug networks.

"We had launched a massive campaigns in schools, colleges, universities in a bid to reduce the demand of drugs, he said, adding, we will take stringent action against any person or organization supporting anti-national activities".

Stressing the protection of the youth, who are the nation's greatest asset, IG highlighted the social media users leading role in mass awareness campaigns at national and international levels.

He emphasized the importance of educating parents and guardians about the warning signs and risks associated with drug abuse, enabling them to provide support and guidance to their children.

IG also urged the public to report to the relevant authorities anyone dealing in illicit drugs for action as the devolved government intensifies awareness campaigns against drug abuse.

The cooperation of the public is deemed crucial for the successful eradication of this menace, he added.