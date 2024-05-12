Softball Gaining Popularity In Pakistan: Asif Azeem
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The President Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) Asif Azeem believes Pakistani youth was inclining towards softball during the recent years and the game was gaining popularity.
"The federation was working hard to attract youth to the game. Pakistani youth have been inclining towards baseball and softball in recent years, and the federation is working hard to attract them to the sport," he told APP.
He said the game of softball was rapidly gaining popularity among the youth of Pakistan, especially girls, who have exhibited great talent in this regard.
The federation is keen to hone their skills and to take them to the international level, he said.
Azeem said SFP was holding 15-day celebrations in connection with the 1st anniversary of World Baseball Softball Day which was on May 10.
A practice, scrimmage, and drills were held at the US Consulate Karachi by the SFP to mark the occasion, he said and added that a delegation of SFP also meet with US Consul General Conrad Tribble.
Azeem said sports have no boundaries, they bring people together irrespective of their colour, caste, religion or creed and it’s all about promotion of the peace, tranquillity, and love among human beings at the international level.
The US Consulate and Softball Federation of Pakistan will also play a festival match to mark the Baseball Softball day.
Azeem also thanked the US Consulate Karachi for always extending full support to hold such healthy events for the development of softball.
These activities will create a special bond between the two nations as sports have a unique unifying power, transcending various limitations, he said.
