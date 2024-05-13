Open Menu

Pak U-12 Team To Leave For Nepal On May 17 For South Asia Team Competition

Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Pakistan 12 & under tennis team is gearing up to depart for Nepal on May 17 to feature in an ATF South Asia team competition.

The event - ATF 12 & Under South Asia Team Competition is slated from May 20 to May 24 in Kathmandu, Nepal, said a press release issues here on Monday.

The event will witness participation from teams representing Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan players selected for the tournament include Rashid Ali Buchani (Sindh), Muhammad Shayan Afridi and Muhammad Junaid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Currently, the players are undergoing training under the auspices of the Pakistan Tennis Federation at PTF-SDA Complex Islamabad.

