Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :They were just four words written in haste on a tv camera, but Coco Gauff has already left a lasting impression on the French Open regardless of whether or not she wins a maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who has only just graduated high school, was widely praised for her impromptu 'peace, end gun violence' message scribbled on a TV camera lens after her semi-final victory.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama was among those voicing their admiration for the teenager's stance on gun control.

"@CocoGauff ! I'm so proud of you, and I will be rooting for you all the way," she tweeted.

Gauff has made a habit of speaking out on social and political issues in the United States.

In the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd two years ago, Gauff, just 16 at the time, took to TikTok to protest the violent deaths of African-Americans in the US.

Juxtaposing an image of herself clad in a black hoodie with photos of Floyd, the words "Am I next?" flashed across the video.

Later in 2020, she addressed a crowd at her home town in Florida, speaking out against racism and police brutality.

She references the likes of fellow tennis players, Serena Williams, Billie-Jean King and Naomi Osaka, a well as the NFL's Colin Kaepernick and basketball superstar LeBron James for using their public profiles and platforms.

"People always say, sports and politics should stay separate and all this. And I say yes, but also at the same time I'm a human first before I'm a tennis player," said Gauff.

"If I'm interested in this, I wouldn't even consider gun violence politics; I think that's just life in general. I don't think that's political at all."Gauff knows that, although written in Paris, her words will have been seen globally.

"Hopefully it gets into the heads of people in office to hopefully change things," she said.