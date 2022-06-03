UrduPoint.com

Bigger Issues Than Tennis On Gauff's Mind In Paris

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 03, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Bigger issues than tennis on Gauff's mind in Paris

They were just four words written in haste on a TV camera, but Coco Gauff has already left a lasting impression on the French Open regardless of whether or not she wins a maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :They were just four words written in haste on a tv camera, but Coco Gauff has already left a lasting impression on the French Open regardless of whether or not she wins a maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, who has only just graduated high school, was widely praised for her impromptu 'peace, end gun violence' message scribbled on a TV camera lens after her semi-final victory.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama was among those voicing their admiration for the teenager's stance on gun control.

"@CocoGauff ! I'm so proud of you, and I will be rooting for you all the way," she tweeted.

Gauff has made a habit of speaking out on social and political issues in the United States.

In the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd two years ago, Gauff, just 16 at the time, took to TikTok to protest the violent deaths of African-Americans in the US.

Juxtaposing an image of herself clad in a black hoodie with photos of Floyd, the words "Am I next?" flashed across the video.

Later in 2020, she addressed a crowd at her home town in Florida, speaking out against racism and police brutality.

She references the likes of fellow tennis players, Serena Williams, Billie-Jean King and Naomi Osaka, a well as the NFL's Colin Kaepernick and basketball superstar LeBron James for using their public profiles and platforms.

"People always say, sports and politics should stay separate and all this. And I say yes, but also at the same time I'm a human first before I'm a tennis player," said Gauff.

"If I'm interested in this, I wouldn't even consider gun violence politics; I think that's just life in general. I don't think that's political at all."Gauff knows that, although written in Paris, her words will have been seen globally.

"Hopefully it gets into the heads of people in office to hopefully change things," she said.

Related Topics

Tennis Protest Barack Obama Police Sports Paris Osaka George Same Florida United States 2020 TV All Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Southgate 'surprised' by fan numbers for closed-do ..

Southgate 'surprised' by fan numbers for closed-doors game in Hungary

12 minutes ago
 Timber mafia minting millions of rupees by indulgi ..

Timber mafia minting millions of rupees by indulging in deforestation activity: ..

12 minutes ago
 District admin anti-encroachment and drain cleanin ..

District admin anti-encroachment and drain cleaning operation continues

12 minutes ago
 Javed Alam Odho assumes charge as Karachi Police C ..

Javed Alam Odho assumes charge as Karachi Police Chief

14 minutes ago
 South Administrator announces 50% cut in officials ..

South Administrator announces 50% cut in officials' fuel quota

14 minutes ago
 240 profiteers arrested in Multan division

240 profiteers arrested in Multan division

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.