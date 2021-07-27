Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles said "mental health" concerns had led to her withdrawing from the women's team final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles said "mental health" concerns had led to her withdrawing from the women's team final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

"I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and my wellbeing," the American said after her team were beaten by the Russian quartet in her absence.