Biles Says 'mental Health' Concerns Led To Olympic Final Withdrawal
Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:09 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles said "mental health" concerns had led to her withdrawing from the women's team final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
"I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and my wellbeing," the American said after her team were beaten by the Russian quartet in her absence.