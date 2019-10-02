Bowlers dominate on the second day of National U19 tournament

The bowlers had a good show on day two of the National U19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday as Aamir Ali of Central Punjab took six-fer, while Haris Javed took five wickets for Southern Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) The bowlers had a good show on day two of the National U19 Three-Day tournament on Wednesday as Aamir Ali of Central Punjab took six-fer, while Haris Javed took five wickets for Southern Punjab.

At State Bank Stadium in Karachi, Central Punjab were dismissed for 152 in 63.4 overs after resuming their innings on 18 for one.

Mohammad Huraira top scored with 56 off 133 balls, hitting nine fours.

For Sindh, Aamir Ali outshined the other bowlers with six for 66, while Mohammad Usman and Mohammad Makki grabbed two wickets apiece.

In return, Sindh had scored 128 runs for the loss of three wickets in 41 overs when stumps were drawn.

Jahanzaib Sultan was unbeaten at 59 off 123 balls with eight fours and a six, while Mohammad Usman contributed a 55-ball 38 laced with six fours and a six.

The duo also contributed a 69-run partnership for the third-wicket.

At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 286 in 73.5 overs against Balochistan.

Resuming their first innings on 173 for the loss of three wickets, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could add only 113 runs. Saqib Jamil and Salman Khan Jr who remained unbeaten on the first day at 78 and 60, added two and one to their scores, respectively.

Balochistan in reply, in the first innings were bowled out for 129 runs in 33.5 overs. Abdul Wahid Bangulzai top scored with 32.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Wasim Jr took four wickets for 21 runs and Mohammad Ali picked three wickets for 23 runs.

After follow-on Balochistan were 31 for one in 13 overs at Stumps. Ali Ahmed was unbeaten on 14.

At Muzaffarabad Stadium in Muzaffarabad, the match began on the second day after the first day was washed out.

Northern, after been put to bat, scored 255 for eight in 79.3 overs. Abdul Fasih top scored with 76.

Haris Javed was amongst the wickets with five for 59.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan U19 v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, Jinnah Stadium, Stadium

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 286 all out, 73.5 overs (Saqib Jamil 80, Salman Khan Jr 61, Mohammad Amir53, Mohammad Imran 35; Mohammad 3-41, Jahangir Khan 3-58, Tariq Jamil 2-54)

Balochistan U19 129 all out, 33.5 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangulzai 32; Mohammad Wasim Jr 4-21, Mohammad Ali 3-23) and follow-on 31-1, 13 overs (Ali Ahmed 14 not out)

Central Punjab U19 v Sindh U19, State Bank Stadium, Karachi

Sindh U19 204 all out, 77.5 overs (Shaharyar Rizvi 40, Taha Mahmood 39; Farrurk Waqas 4-64, Qasim Akram 3-36) and 128-3, 41 overs (Jahanzaib Sultan 59 not out, Mohammad Usman 38)

Central Punjab U19 152 all out, 63.4 overs (Mohammad Huraira 56; Aamir Ali 6-66, Mohammad Usman 2-6, Mohammad Makki 2-21)

Northern U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Muzaffarabad Stadium, Muzaffarabad

Northern U19 255-8, 79.3 overs (Abdul Fasih 76, Hassan Abid Kiyani 45; Haris Javed 5-59, Mohammad Adeel 2-55)