UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain's Lizzie Deignan Wins Women's Tour De France Event

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:28 PM

Britain's Lizzie Deignan wins women's Tour de France event

Britain's Lizzie Deignan won the women's cycling race La Course on Saturday, edging a desperate rush for the line by a whisker ahead of defending champion Marianne Vos

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Britain's Lizzie Deignan won the women's cycling race La Course on Saturday, edging a desperate rush for the line by a whisker ahead of defending champion Marianne Vos.

The one-off single stage event preceded the start of the Tour de France which gets under way later Saturday.

The 96km course around Nice embarked with 138 riders but was blown apart on a 5.

5km climb in the rolling hills outside Nice.

Deignan, who lives in nearby Monaco, was part of the escape that rushed down a steep, technical descent led by current world champion Annemiek Van Vlueten.

Once the breakaway pack of six were on the flat coastal run into Nice it was a cat-and-mouse affair until Vos attacked and opened a gap large enough to believe in victory.

But Deignan put in an irresistable late dash to finish just centimetres ahead.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Nice Monaco Van Women Event Race

Recent Stories

Schools, kindergartens to be reopened in Wuhan nex ..

9 minutes ago

APHC pays tribute to 7 youth martyred in IIOJK

1 minute ago

Pakistan with most generous people to mark Int'l D ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid briefed on roadmap for leaders ..

30 minutes ago

Repairing of six roads from Cess fund approved

8 minutes ago

PPP Chairman directs Sindh Ministers to drain out ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.