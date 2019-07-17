UrduPoint.com
British Open's Return Offers Sporting Relief To Northern Ireland

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

British Open's return offers sporting relief to Northern Ireland

Portrush, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The British Open's return to Northern Irish soil for the first time in 68 years this week brings some blessed sporting relief for a region in uncertain political times.

Not since 1951 has golf's oldest tournament been held outside Scotland or England.

But the eyes of the world will be on the small seaside town of Portrush, with a population of just over 7,000, from Thursday as the likes of Tiger Woods and local hero Rory McIlroy battle for the Claret Jug.

A return to Northern Ireland was ruled out for many years by "The Troubles" - a 30-year period of politically and religiously motivated violence.

However, The Good Friday agreement, a peace deal reached in 1998, paved the way for a brighter future for the region.

"As a kid, I started playing golf in Dungannon and Dungannon was probably the most bombed clubhouse in Northern Ireland," 2011 British Open champion Darren Clarke, who will hit the first shot of this year's championship, told the Daily Mail.

"That was growing up in Northern Ireland. I had friends and relatives who were murdered, all sorts of bits and pieces. It just happened." As the peace process flourished, the possibility for Portrush to return to the Open Championship rotation was also aided by a golden generation for Irish golf that followed.

Padraig Harrington led the way with British Open wins in 2007 and 2008.

Portrush native Graeme McDowell won the US Open in 2010. A year later, McIlroy succeeded his countryman as US Open champion with the first of his four major triumphs.

