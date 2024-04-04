CCPO Peshawar hails PPC for holding Ramadan Sports Festival

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) City Police Chief Ashfaq Anwar Thursday hailed the management of the Peshawar Press Club for holding a healthy Ramadan Sports Festival wherein all its members are competing in six different Games here.

He also appreciated the support of HBK Hypermarket for the ongoing gala that entered into the final stage with some sensational competitions that can be seen as the attendees enjoying themselves very much. CCPO Peshawar Ashfaq Anwar was the special guest of the competitions being played here.

Arshad Aziz Malik, former President M. Riaz, General Secretary Irfan Musa Zai, Chairman Sports Committee Abid Khan, Sports Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Shahid Afridi were present along with the members of the Peshawar Press Club.

Addressing the event CPO Ashfaq Anwar while congratulating the sports committee for organizing a successful sports gala said that such activities are very important for the motivation of journalists and for their mental and physical health.

Such events, he said, provide a new energy to journalists, which makes them ready to perform their professional duties with a new zeal. He said that Peshawar Press Club and all members and journalists should participate in such healthy activities. He said that journalists perform their duties in difficult situations and they have to work under strict deadlines.

He said that the journalists of Peshawar have seen very difficult situations and even in this difficult period, the journalist community has left no stone unturned in performing their duties properly and serving the province in their respective beats. He said that in the month of Ramadan, the large number of journalists participating in such healthy activities after evening is commendable.

Speaking at the event, Naeem Afridi of HBK said that journalism is the fourth pillar of our state and journalists play a very important role in the development of society and it is a matter of pride for us to cooperate with them. “I will also try to continue the series of healthy sports activities,” he said.

Earlier, President Press Club Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik thanked CCPO Peshawar Ashfaq Anwar and HBK owner Naeem Afridi for encouraging the press club. On the other hand, sensational and nerve-wracking matches were played last night in the Ramadan Sports Gala, according to the results of which Abid Khan and Asmat Shah beat Ihtsham Bashir and Sheikh Ashfaq 2-0 in the Badminton event, while Irfan Musazai and Ali Sheikh defeated Adnan defeated Khan and Tanveer 2-1 and qualified for the next round.

Similarly, in the first quarter-final of snooker, Faizan Qazalbash defeated Shahzad Rashid. The second quarter-final was played between Khurram and Shahid Afridi, in which Khurram won. Similarly, in the third quarter-final, Asif Raza was defeated by Kashan Awan, while in the last quarter-final, Kamran Ali defeated Zeeshan Liaquat and reached the semi-final.

Safeer defeated Zulfiqar and Shahzad Fahad defeated Qadir Khan to reach the final round, Qari Gul Rehman defeated Basir Qalandar, Tahir Waseem defeated Naeem Babar and Shahzad defeated Tariq Aziz in the final match.

Zeeshan Liaquat defeated Zulfiqar Shah 2-1, Abid Khan defeated Zulfiqar Shah 2-0, while Adeel Saeed got a walkover against Sheikh Irfan, Arif Akram, Bilawal Arbab, Shah Faisal, Tariq Aziz, Arshad Ali, Naeem Babar, Shahid Afridi, Aziz Buneri, Nader Khawaja and Irfan Khan achieved success.

