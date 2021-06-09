UrduPoint.com
Centrally Contracted Cricketers Could Not Use Social Media During Series

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:25 PM

Centrally contracted cricketers could not use social media during series

PCB has planned to enforce social media restrictions clause in the upcoming contracts for the players.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2021) Pakistan’s cricketers could not use social media to share their team’s activities during any series under new restrictions.

Pakistan cricket board has planned to enforce social media restriction clause in the upcoming central contracts for the players.

PCB is likely to offer central contracts to players before their departure to England this year because the current contracts of male cricketers are expiring June 30.

Star fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf are also likely to be included in the list of centrally contracted players while Fakhar Zaman and Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam are also likely to be promoted to B category. The pacers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain are likely to be offered C category contracts.

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, former captain Azhar Ali and star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to stay in the elite A Category.

According to the sources, there are good chances that Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Sarfraz Ahmed (Sindh), Shadab Khan (Northern), and Yasir Shah (Balochistan) will retain their places in category A for the next year.

Opener Shan Masood and Middle-order batsmen Haris Sohail and Asad Shafiq are likely to be demoted.

However, it is not yet clear that Mohammad Hafeez will accept the category C contract or not as he was not given the offer during a reshuffle a few months back and had rejected it. Mohammad Nawaz is expected to be included in the contracts list while Haider Ali who failed to live up to the expectations during the whole year may be left out. The PCB may give some weightage to cricketers’ performance during the remaining PSL VI matches.

