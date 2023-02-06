Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup gets underway on Tuesday

The Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup will get underway tomorrow Tuesday here at the historic Lahore Polo Club

The Century 99-sponsored historic Punjab Polo Cup holds the distinction of being the Asia's oldest polo tournament. Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq has expressed his special thanks to Century Ventures Private Limited Directors Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afzal, Waseem Mazhar, Nazia Waseem for sponsoring the game of kings and knights.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, the first match will be played between Newage Cables/Master Paints and Master Paints at 2:00 PM while the encounter will be contested between Lone Wolves and Diamond Paints at 3:00 PM. Similarly, the matches will be played throughout the week. The finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday (February 12), Umar Sadiq said.

The LPC president further revealed that this high-goal tournament includes nine teams in which foreign players from Argentina, England, Spain and Iran are also participating along with Pakistani players. Both the field umpires are also foreigners. "The Pool A includes DS Polo, Newage Cables/Master Paints, Master Paints, Lone Wolves and Diamond Paints while Pool B comprises of HN Polo, BN Polo, Remounts and FG Polo," he added.

In Pool A, team Diamond Paints consists of Daniyal Shaikh, Abdul Rehman Monnoo, Javier Guerrero and Bautista Garcia; Newage Cables/Master Paints team includes Adnan Jalil Azam, Raja Temur Nadeem, Juan Cruz Greguol and Simon Prado; Team Master Paints has Sufi Muhammad Amir, Agha Musa Ali Khan, Manuel Carranza and Manuel Crespo, love Wolves team consists of Raja Jalal Arsalan, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Bilal Haye and Amirreza Behboudi while Team Diamond Paints has the services of Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Nico Roberts and Chulo Corti.

The Pool B has four teams. Haider Naseem, Raja Samiullah, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Julio Astrada are the part of HN Polo, Babar Naseem, Roberto Iturrioz Arias, Raja Mikael Sami and Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu in BN Polo, Swr. Naeem, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Jota Chavanne and Manuel Sundblad are part of Remounts while Abbas Mukhtar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Ramiro Zavaleta and Raul Laplacette are members of team FG Polo Team.