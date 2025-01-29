Open Menu

Chairman PCB Visits Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium To See Upgradation Work

Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Chairman PCB visits Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to see upgradation work

The upgradation work of main pavilion and media boxes of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been completed while installation of chairs in enclosures is in final stage

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The upgradation work of main pavilion and media boxes of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been completed while installation of chairs in enclosures is in final stage.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi who visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was briefed on the upgradation work, said a press release.

Chairman PCB inspected various parts of the stadium including pavilion, media box, VIP boxes and observed the finishing work. He expressed satisfaction over the progress on the upgradation project.

Naqvi also reviewed the proposed security arrangements for the teams and said that an ICC tournament is being held in Pakistan after a long time and all preparations are complete for the mega event.

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin from February 19, with three matches to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. At this venue, Bangladesh will play New Zealand on February 24, Australia to play against South Africa on February 25 while the hosts Pakistan will take on Bangladesh at the same venue on February 27.

Recent Stories

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge after two days of decline in loc ..

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveil ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

19 minutes ago
 Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in ..

Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah

19 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 parti ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants

20 minutes ago
 Selection committee completes initial consultation ..

Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..

32 minutes ago
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two to ..

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional resul ..

Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024

34 minutes ago
 PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in fir ..

PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year

40 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on pas ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..

50 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy

1 hour ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action again ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports