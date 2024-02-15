Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The BCCI Secretary has made a significant statement during his interaction with the media at a ceremony.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has opened up about the visit of the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Jay Shah while addressing a ceremony said that decision to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 would be based on the government recommendations, as circumstances could change within a year.

Speaking about the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the US, Jay Shah stated that while India lost the final match in the One Day World Cup after winning all the matches, this time, in the T20 World Cup, the Indian team would bring home the trophy by winning the final match.