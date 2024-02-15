Open Menu

Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah Opens Up About Indian Team’s Visit To Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan

The BCCI Secretary has made a significant statement during his interaction with the media at a ceremony.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2024) board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has opened up about the visit of the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Jay Shah while addressing a ceremony said that decision to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 would be based on the government recommendations, as circumstances could change within a year.

Speaking about the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the US, Jay Shah stated that while India lost the final match in the One Day World Cup after winning all the matches, this time, in the T20 World Cup, the Indian team would bring home the trophy by winning the final match.

Related Topics

Pakistan India T20 World Board Of Control For Cricket In India Visit All Government

Recent Stories

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import ..

Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill

3 minutes ago
 DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Pol ..

DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

KMC Council to meet on Feb 22

3 minutes ago
 Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark ..

Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024

3 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters

LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters

3 minutes ago
 May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders ..

May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties

10 minutes ago
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointmen ..

Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD

9 minutes ago
 Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo miss ..

Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission

10 minutes ago
 LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

10 minutes ago
 PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell m ..

PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting

16 minutes ago
 Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test ..

Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour

31 minutes ago
 Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024

Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 2024

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports