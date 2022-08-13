Charsadda wins Independence Day Full Body Contact Karate trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Charsadda won the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Contact Azadi Cup Karate Tournament and Haripur claimed the second position while TVC Peshawar recorded third position here on Saturday.

Director Operation sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azizullah Jan was the chief guest on this occasion. Secretary Muhammad Yasin Yasir, Nisar Shinwari, Shams-ul-Arifin, Khairul-ul-Maqam, Khurshid Khan, Abdullah, Amazai Khan, Umar Gul, Obaidullah and Khan Sher performed the duties of technical officials during the competitions in different weight categories wherein more than 100 players took part.

In the 45 kgs competitions, Abdul Raqib of TVC Peshawar Center won the first place, Munir Ahmed of Charsadda got the second position, Ilham of Jabba District Lower Dir and Awal Khan of Haripur were joint third.

Sarfaraz Senior of Peshawar got the first in the 55kgs weight competition and Zubair Ahmed of Peshawar got the second while four Habibullah of Sedah got the third position. Hamidullah of Haripur was first in the 65 kgs events, Amsatullah of TVC Peshawar was second and Afaq Riaz was the first in the 75kgs events.

Hamza Khan of VC Peshawar Center got the second position while Hazrat Deen of Haripur got the third position.

In the Open weight category, Muhammad Ayaz of Mandani Harichand, District Charsadda got the first position, Muhammad Saeed of Khyber district got the second position and Yousaf Khan of Charsadda took third position respectively.

District Charsadda declared as the overall winners with 49 points, Haripur was second with 37 points and tv Center Peshawar was third with 32 points. While showing appreciation, Deputy Commissioner Swat and former Director General Sports Junaid Khan announced Rs. 100,000 for the position holders players.

Earlier, Ex-MPA Arif Yousaf and Sahibzada Abdul Hadi gave away trophies and certificates to the players. Sahibzada Abdul Hadi also thanked Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan for announcing cash rewards for the players and position holders.