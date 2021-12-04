Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea paid the price for too many "individual mistakes" as Arthur Masuaku's fortuitous late winner gave West Ham a shock 3-2 victory on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea paid the price for too many "individual mistakes" as Arthur Masuaku's fortuitous late winner gave West Ham a shock 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Tuchel's side went ahead through Thiago Silva but Manuel Lanzini's penalty drew West Ham level at the London Stadium.

Mason Mount restored Chelsea's advantage just before half-time, only for Jarrod Bowen to blast West Ham's second equaliser soon after the interval.

Chelsea dominated for long periods but made too many mistakes at both ends.

Even so, it was rough justice to leave empty-handed after Masuaku's miscued cross somehow found its way past Edouard Mendy with three minutes left.

"We need to admit we did too many crucial mistakes at the moment. That cost us points against Manchester United and today as well," Tuchel said.

"If you want a result at this level you have to minimise mistakes. We talked about it before, it's obviously not helped." Senegal keeper Mendy was partially at fault for two of the goals and Tuchel said: "The decision making from Edouard is not the best in this moment." It was the Blues' first defeat in their last 13 games in all competitions and their spell at the top of the Premier League might be over by Saturday evening.

They are just one point ahead of second placed Manchester City, who visit Watford later on Saturday, with third placed Liverpool also able to go above Chelsea if they win at Wolves.

After admitting Chelsea rode their luck to beat Watford in midweek, Tuchel will be concerned at another disjointed display from the European champions.

"Their third goal is a strange one but we could not finish our chances. We had to be more ruthless," Tuchel said.

"Every loss is a bump in the road. We need to play more accurate, more stable and reduce big mistakes." Fourth placed West Ham once again showed their ability to make life uncomfortable for the big guns.

The Hammers had already ended Liverpool's long unbeaten run this season, as well as knocking Manchester City and Manchester United out of the League Cup.

Now Chelsea have joined the list of star-studded teams driven to distraction by David Moyes' well-drilled side.

"Truthfully, I didn't think we played that well, but to get those goals against a team that don't concede many is a great credit to the lads," Moyes said.

"I said to Arthur I thought it was a great cross! It was very fortunate, but in football you need that sometimes."