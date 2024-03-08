Open Menu

China Announces 31-man Roster For World Cup Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2024 | 06:05 PM

China announces 31-man roster for World Cup qualifiers

China unveiled a 31-player roster on Friday for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, where new head coach Branko Ivankovic is to make his debut

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) China unveiled a 31-player roster on Friday for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, where new head coach Branko Ivankovic is to make his debut.

In his first training camp as China coach, the Croatian has notably called up four naturalized players Ai Kesen, Li Ke, Jiang Guangtai and Fei Nanduo, with Fei returning to the national team after a two-year absence.

The roster features five newcomers Li Yuanyi, Xie Wenneng from Shandong Taishan, Cheng Jin, Zhao Bo from Zhejiang FC and Shanghai Port full back Wang Zhen'ao, while 35-year-old captain Wu Xi is not included in the list.

The Chinese team is slated to play back-to-back world qualifiers against Singapore, on March 21 and 26 respectively.

The 31-man roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Liu Dianzuo, Yan Junling, Zhao Bo, Wang Dalei;

Defenders: Jiang Guangtai, Zhang Linpeng, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Liu Yang, Li Lei, Wang Zhen'ao, Li Shuai, Li Ang, Gao Zhunyi, Deng Hanwen;

Related Topics

World China FIFA Shanghai Gao Bo Singapore March From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

UoS wrapped up its unique "Research Arena 2024":

UoS wrapped up its unique "Research Arena 2024":

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur restores Health Card facili ..

4 minutes ago
 Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right ..

Mushahid terms seeking membership of BRICS a right step in right direction

8 minutes ago
 UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Progr ..

UE marks Women's Day, wraps up Youth Support Program

8 minutes ago
 PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender ..

PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence

10 minutes ago
 PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools

PEF releases over Rs 1.6 bln to partner schools

10 minutes ago
SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Ro ..

SCCI president inaugurates Bank Alfalah on Ring Road

8 minutes ago
 England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 ..

England's 'hard day' as India stretch lead to 255 after Rohit, Gill tons

10 minutes ago
 Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected f ..

Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 10

19 minutes ago
 CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review pol ..

CM decides to reshuffle police dept, to review policy decisions of caretaker gov ..

19 minutes ago
 AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri ..

AJK Minister calls for global support for Kashmiri women's rights

19 minutes ago
 Seminar discusses elderly women issues

Seminar discusses elderly women issues

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports