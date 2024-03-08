China Announces 31-man Roster For World Cup Qualifiers
China unveiled a 31-player roster on Friday for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, where new head coach Branko Ivankovic is to make his debut
In his first training camp as China coach, the Croatian has notably called up four naturalized players Ai Kesen, Li Ke, Jiang Guangtai and Fei Nanduo, with Fei returning to the national team after a two-year absence.
The roster features five newcomers Li Yuanyi, Xie Wenneng from Shandong Taishan, Cheng Jin, Zhao Bo from Zhejiang FC and Shanghai Port full back Wang Zhen'ao, while 35-year-old captain Wu Xi is not included in the list.
The Chinese team is slated to play back-to-back world qualifiers against Singapore, on March 21 and 26 respectively.
The 31-man roster is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Liu Dianzuo, Yan Junling, Zhao Bo, Wang Dalei;
Defenders: Jiang Guangtai, Zhang Linpeng, Zhu Chenjie, Jiang Shenglong, Liu Yang, Li Lei, Wang Zhen'ao, Li Shuai, Li Ang, Gao Zhunyi, Deng Hanwen;
