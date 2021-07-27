UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Male Paddlers Kick Off Olympic Singles Campaign With Mixed Feelings

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:53 PM

China's male paddlers kick off Olympic singles campaign with mixed feelings

China's Fan Zhendong and Ma Long, seeded 1-2 in table tennis at Tokyo 2020, opened their men's singles campaign here on Tuesday with nervousness and excitement

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :China's Fan Zhendong and Ma Long, seeded 1-2 in table tennis at Tokyo 2020, opened their men's singles campaign here on Tuesday with nervousness and excitement.

Fan claimed a straight-sets victory over Emmanuel Lebesson 11-3, 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 to make the round of 16, where the world No. 1 will face Portugal's Marcos Freitas.

"I'm a little bit nervous at the very first Olympic match of my career, just as I expected," said the 24-year-old. "But I'm excited too, since the Olympic stage is so big and the best athletes in the world are gathering here." "What really matters for me is to keep focused on my own game and to keep calm and prepared for whatever happens on this court," he added.

Fan's next match is just a few hours away, and the world No. 1 said he would focus solely on the evening session immediately.

"The tight schedule and the long trip between the Olympic village and the venues, are all parts of the competitions," he commented.

"I'm not thinking too much of these kinds of problems." China's Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen missed out on the first table tennis gold on offer at Tokyo 2020, going down to Japan's Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito on Monday evening, but Fan played down the significance of his teammates' failure.

"This is the Olympics," he said. "Cruel competitions are happening every day and everywhere. What I need to do is just to focus on my own game and move forward step by step to my ultimate goal." Fan was echoed by three-time Olympian Ma Long, who stumbled before beating Kamal Achanta of India 11-7, 8-11, 13-11, 11-4, 11-4.

"No one can be really relaxed here since every game could be a crucial one," said the 32-year-old, a Grand Slam winner and the defending Olympic men's singles champion.

"It's the Olympics, where you can't say it's good or bad to be young or old," Ma added. "I just try to deal with every problem coming up to me, while my experience from previous Games might not help."

Related Topics

India Tennis World China Young Tokyo Portugal Japan Turkish Lira 2020 Gold Olympics All From Best Court

Recent Stories

Saudi FM arrives in Islamabad on day long visit

8 minutes ago

Olympic women's rugby sevens - five players to wat ..

7 minutes ago

Ecuador Revokes Assange's Citizenship - Lawyer

7 minutes ago

Egypt, Sudan Politicizing Renaissance Dam Construc ..

7 minutes ago

Leader of Tanzanian opposition party charged with ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistani scholars from top universities in China ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.