Chitral Homes organizes football tournament to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :To express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the Chitral Homes organized a football tournament wherein all most 26 teams are taking part here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs Abid Majeed was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the tournament wherein all 26 teams of the youth either they are based across the province or hailing from Lower and Upper Chitral are taking part in the tournament.

Secretary Youth Abid Majeed appreciated the youth of Chitral for expressing their solidarity with the people of Chitral and officials of the Chitral Homes who organized 26 teams event in connection with the Kashmir Day.

In the opening match Hum Jan Football Club defeated Touch FC by 6-5 on penalty shoot-out before the two teams played at 1-1 draw match. Before the start of the matches of the day's the players were introduced to Secretary Sports Abid Majeed.

Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah Khan, Coaches Football Faisal Javed and Anwar Khan, officials of the District Football Association, players and large number of spectators were also present.

In the first quarter-final Touch FC and Hum Jan FC provided great thrilling for the sitting spectators. Shehzad scored the first goal of the match from Touch FC which was equalized by Anhar by Hum Jan FC in the last moments of the game.

After which the match was decided by penalty shootout. Hum Jan scored five goals on the penalty shoot-out while Touch FC scored 4 goals. Thus Hum Jan tema won the match by 6-5. On this occasion, Secretary Sports also announced that the winner of the football tournament would be awarded Rs. 100,000 while Rs. 50,000 would be given to the runners-up team. He also lauded the role of Chitral Youth and a special love for the people of Kashmir.

He said that on the special directive of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, work was underway on more than 30 mega sports projects in Chitral while 15 polo grounds would be constructed looking after the talent of Polo in the Lower and Upper Chitral.

He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the request of the youth of Chitral also directed to have a international standard all weather synthetic futsal ground to be constructed alongside developing other sports infrastructure in Chitral.