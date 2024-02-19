Cholistan desert rally to start from Tuesday

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organize the Cholistan Desert Rally 2024 from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organize the Cholistan Desert Rally 2024 from Tuesday.

Talking to APP, a PTDC official said that a larger number of national and international drivers will participate in the rally to experience the thrill and adventure of the desert.

He said the Cholistan Desert Rally 2024 is a cultural program aimed to highlight the tourism potential of southern Punjab and attract international participants for the upcoming rally.

The Cholistan Desert Rally is an annual event organized by TDCP in the Cholistan Desert of Bahawalpur Division, he added.

The official said the rally covers a distance of over 500 kilometers and features various categories of vehicles and drivers. The rally also showcases the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region, which is home to historical forts, temples, shrines, and wildlife.

The Cholistan Desert Rally is scheduled to take place from February 20-25, he concluded.

