KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon has said that the junior football players and coaches from Karachi will soon start their journey to England for training.

He hoped that the junior footballers one day would be in action at international football matches.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Swindon Town Club's Vice Chairman Zavier Austin and Coach Alex Pike, who called on him at his officer here on Monday, according to a communique.

The Commissioner said that the junior footballers for the first time would get a chance to learn and show their potential in line with international standards.

He said that an agreement was signed between the Karachi Football Club and Swindon Town Club in February that the football coach Alex Pike will conduct under-15 footballer trials from March 21 to 25 at KMC Football Stadium.

And he (Pike) will supervise trails of 300 children to team up talented children, which would be sent to England for football training.

Iqbal Memon said that the selected footballers and coaches would leave for England soon after getting visa.

Earlier, the Swindon Town Club's Vice Chairman Zavier Austin and Coach Alex Pike informed the Commissioner about the arrangements for the juniors in England.

They also appreciated Commissioner Karachi's efforts in this regard.