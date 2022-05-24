UrduPoint.com

City's Junior Footballers, Coaches To Get Training In England Soon: Commissioner

Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2022 | 12:10 AM

City's junior footballers, coaches to get training in England soon: Commissioner

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon has said that the junior football players and coaches from Karachi will soon start their journey to England for training.

He hoped that the junior footballers one day would be in action at international football matches.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Swindon Town Club's Vice Chairman Zavier Austin and Coach Alex Pike, who called on him at his officer here on Monday, according to a communique.

The Commissioner said that the junior footballers for the first time would get a chance to learn and show their potential in line with international standards.

He said that an agreement was signed between the Karachi Football Club and Swindon Town Club in February that the football coach Alex Pike will conduct under-15 footballer trials from March 21 to 25 at KMC Football Stadium.

And he (Pike) will supervise trails of 300 children to team up talented children, which would be sent to England for football training.

Iqbal Memon said that the selected footballers and coaches would leave for England soon after getting visa.

Earlier, the Swindon Town Club's Vice Chairman Zavier Austin and Coach Alex Pike informed the Commissioner about the arrangements for the juniors in England.

They also appreciated Commissioner Karachi's efforts in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Football Austin February March Visa From Agreement Coach

Recent Stories

NCHR launches fact finding report on minority righ ..

NCHR launches fact finding report on minority rights

2 minutes ago
 US Offered $10Mln for 'Evidence' of Russian Intell ..

US Offered $10Mln for 'Evidence' of Russian Intelligence Role in Hack Attacks - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown ..

US Marine Corps Training Center Placed on Lockdown After Reports of Shooting - S ..

2 minutes ago
 Nadal strolls at French Open as Osaka, Krejcikova ..

Nadal strolls at French Open as Osaka, Krejcikova crash out

2 minutes ago
 MUET adopts security plan in prevention of any unt ..

MUET adopts security plan in prevention of any untoward situation

18 minutes ago
 'Information Commission providing required informa ..

'Information Commission providing required information regarding govt depts'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.