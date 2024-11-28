Open Menu

CM Felicitates Pak Cricket For Winning ODI Series Against Zimbabwe

Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Pakistan Cricket team on winning one day series against Zimbabwe

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Pakistan Cricket team on winning one day series against Zimbabwe.

She appreciated the performance of the national cricket team. She said," Ghulam Kamran and other players presented an excellent sport and won the hearts of spectators. Hopefully, Pakistan Cricket team will continue to display excellent performance in future as well."

