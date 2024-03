Coleman outsprints Lyles for second world indoor 60m gold

Christian Coleman outsprinted much-hyped American rival Noah Lyles to claim his second world indoor 60m title in Glasgow on Friday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Christian Coleman outsprinted much-hyped American rival Noah Lyles to claim his second world indoor 60m title in Glasgow on Friday.

Coleman, who previously won gold in Birmingham, England, in 2018, timed 6.41 seconds, with Lyles taking silver (6.44sec).

Jamaica's Ackeem Blake claimed bronze in 6.46sec.

"It's amazing, I never take these opportunities for granted," said Coleman, who was also a silver medallist in Belgrade two years ago behind Italy's Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, absent from Glasgow.

"I wanted to come out and put on a show. It's going to give me tremendous momentum" going into the Paris Olympics, he added.

Coleman, who won the world outdoor 100m title in Doha in 2019 but missed the Tokyo Olympics after being hit by a doping ban, was drawn in lane four, with Lyles in five and Blake in six.

The 27-year-old is well known for his quick start and made no mistake at a packed Emirates Arena.

He screamed off to the front of the eight-strong field and never looked for one moment in danger of ceding that lead.

Lyles is a six-time world outdoor champion, last year becoming the first sprinter to win the world 100-200m double since Usain Bolt in 2015.

He had announced that competing indoors in this Olympic year was the perfect chance to hone his start -- which he considers the weak link in his skillset -- in time for the Paris Games.

Lyles also said he had targeted four golds, starting with this race and culminating in a treble sprint haul in the French capital.

"To be honest, it's a great race," said Lyles. "Every time I've come down the 60m this year, it's a blessing."