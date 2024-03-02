Coleman Outsprints Lyles For Second World Indoor 60m Gold
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 02, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Christian Coleman outsprinted much-hyped American rival Noah Lyles to claim his second world indoor 60m title in Glasgow on Friday
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Christian Coleman outsprinted much-hyped American rival Noah Lyles to claim his second world indoor 60m title in Glasgow on Friday.
Coleman, who previously won gold in Birmingham, England, in 2018, timed 6.41 seconds, with Lyles taking silver (6.44sec).
Jamaica's Ackeem Blake claimed bronze in 6.46sec.
"It's amazing, I never take these opportunities for granted," said Coleman, who was also a silver medallist in Belgrade two years ago behind Italy's Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, absent from Glasgow.
"I wanted to come out and put on a show. It's going to give me tremendous momentum" going into the Paris Olympics, he added.
Coleman, who won the world outdoor 100m title in Doha in 2019 but missed the Tokyo Olympics after being hit by a doping ban, was drawn in lane four, with Lyles in five and Blake in six.
The 27-year-old is well known for his quick start and made no mistake at a packed Emirates Arena.
He screamed off to the front of the eight-strong field and never looked for one moment in danger of ceding that lead.
Lyles is a six-time world outdoor champion, last year becoming the first sprinter to win the world 100-200m double since Usain Bolt in 2015.
He had announced that competing indoors in this Olympic year was the perfect chance to hone his start -- which he considers the weak link in his skillset -- in time for the Paris Games.
Lyles also said he had targeted four golds, starting with this race and culminating in a treble sprint haul in the French capital.
"To be honest, it's a great race," said Lyles. "Every time I've come down the 60m this year, it's a blessing."
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh
IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC
DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat
Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat
War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ultra-Orthodox
UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..
NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment conference
Verification of 118,336 deserving families going on for Ramazan package
Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore
Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely complete by end-2025: Bank chief
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win4 minutes ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win5 hours ago
-
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium5 hours ago
-
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience5 hours ago
-
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl7 hours ago
-
Coleman outsprints Lyles for second world indoor 60m gold3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated18 hours ago
-
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic18 hours ago
-
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade18 hours ago
-
Multan Sultans cancel practice session due to heavy rain20 hours ago
-
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney22 hours ago
-
Ireland beat Afghanistan to claim maiden Test victory22 hours ago