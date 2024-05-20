Judo Competition Talent Hunt Kicks Off
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Comsats University Islamabad organized the Prime Minister Provincial League Talent Hunt Judo Competition for men here at the Rodham Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday.
It saw participants from Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Gilgit, Skardu, and Islamabad featuring in the extravaganza.
The event's opening ceremony took place and was graced by Prof. Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Madni, Registrar Comsats University, as chief guest.
In his address, Prof. Dr. Madni commended the participants for their enthusiasm and skill. He also lauded the management of the HEC Sports Division and the Ministry of Youth Affairs for their remarkable initiative in launching this Talent Hunt program, which offers athletes a valuable platform to showcase their abilities at the national level.
"The Talent Hunt program is a significant step towards nurturing and promoting sports talent across Pakistan," he said.
"It provides our young athletes with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and compete at higher levels, fostering a culture of sportsmanship and excellence," he added.
Muhammad Mushtaq, Manager Sports at Comsats University Islamabad, provided a comprehensive briefing to the participants about the initiative.
He highlighted the objectives of the Talent Hunt program and emphasized its role in discovering and honing the skills of young judo athletes from diverse regions.
The Talent Hunt Judo Competition promises to be a thrilling event, bringing together promising athletes from various provinces, allowing them to compete and gain exposure on a significant platform.
This initiative reflects Prime Minister’s commitment to promoting sports and supporting youth development across Pakistan. The Higher education Commission (HEC) and COMSATS University Islamabad's also offers a diverse range of programs and actively supports sports and extracurricular activities.
