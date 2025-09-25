Pak MMA Contingent To Feature In IMMAF World C’ships
Muhammad Rameez Published September 25, 2025 | 10:32 PM
A 10-member Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts contingent will be going to Europe to compete in the IMMAF World Championships 2025, widely regarded as the ‘Olympics of combat sports’
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A 10-member Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts contingent will be going to Europe to compete in the IMMAF World Championships 2025, widely regarded as the ‘Olympics of combat sports’.
The global tournament, featuring over 700 athletes from 60 countries, is the largest MMA event in the world, showcasing the next generation of champions, said a press release.
The Pakistani squad comprises five male and two female fighters Ayan Hussain, Abdul Manan, Sajid Kareem, Shahab Ali, Bano Butt, and Marwa Kashani, coached by Nasir Khan and led by Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PAKMMAF) President Omar Ahmed. Four members of the team are reigning Asian champions, carrying serious medal potential on the global stage.
At the pre-departure, Omar Ahmed said, “Our athletes are not just participating — they are going to win. We are confident of bringing home four to five gold medals.”
Ahmed added that competing with the world’s best would be a major confidence boost, “Exposure at this level transforms fighters. It builds belief, resilience, and shows them they belong among the elite.
”
Pakistan’s Ismail will also represent the country in the Brave Combat Federation (BRAVE), while Rizwan Ali will compete in BRAVE’s upcoming event in Bahrain. Unfortunately, female fighter Eman Khan, originally part of the squad, was hospitalised earlier this week and will miss the championship.
Female star Bano Butt, who trained intensively in Thailand for two months, shared her resolve, “I’ve prepared for this moment, and my mission is clear — to win gold for Pakistan. Women’s participation in MMA is growing fast, and I hope to inspire others to embrace combat sports as a tool of strength and self-defence.”
Rising talent Shahab Ali said, “Representing your country is every fighter’s dream. I trained for three months in camp and I’m ready. My first fight is against a tough Azerbaijani opponent — but I’m prepared for war.”
Meanwhile, Abdul Manan, a silver medallist at the Asian Championships, said, “I was close before. Now I want gold. The
Federation’s support has given us the confidence and focus to perform at the highest level.”
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully capable to counter any aggression, eliminate menace of terrorism: ..
Govt giving importance to Quetta in terms of development projects after long tim ..
Punjab Home dept launches mission to enroll 1m youth in Civil Defence Resilience ..
Gas supply to be suspended for maintenance work in Quetta on Sept 27
L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..
Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas indicte ..
Azma to file defamation suit against two journalists
Punjab govt prioritizing resolution of print media challenges: Minister Azma
LHC suspends amendments to Bar Council rules, orders Punjab Bar Elections under ..
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management
Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak MMA contingent to feature in IMMAF World C’ships4 minutes ago
-
6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship to be held on October 253 hours ago
-
PCB talent hunt school cricket ceremony3 hours ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games in November this year5 hours ago
-
Bangladesh defeats Pakistan in SAFF U17 C'ship semis6 hours ago
-
Faisalabad to host first-ever Sandal Bar Marathon on 12nd7 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss9 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025 final due to take place on September 2810 hours ago
-
India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh23 hours ago
-
Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis1 day ago
-
Pakistan finish runners-up in 134th CEAT Sri Lanka Amateur Golf C'ship1 day ago
-
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final1 day ago