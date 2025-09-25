Pak MMA contingent to feature in IMMAF World C’ships

A 10-member Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts contingent will be going to Europe to compete in the IMMAF World Championships 2025, widely regarded as the ‘Olympics of combat sports’

The global tournament, featuring over 700 athletes from 60 countries, is the largest MMA event in the world, showcasing the next generation of champions, said a press release.

The Pakistani squad comprises five male and two female fighters Ayan Hussain, Abdul Manan, Sajid Kareem, Shahab Ali, Bano Butt, and Marwa Kashani, coached by Nasir Khan and led by Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts Federation (PAKMMAF) President Omar Ahmed. Four members of the team are reigning Asian champions, carrying serious medal potential on the global stage.

At the pre-departure, Omar Ahmed said, “Our athletes are not just participating — they are going to win. We are confident of bringing home four to five gold medals.”

Ahmed added that competing with the world’s best would be a major confidence boost, “Exposure at this level transforms fighters. It builds belief, resilience, and shows them they belong among the elite.

Pakistan’s Ismail will also represent the country in the Brave Combat Federation (BRAVE), while Rizwan Ali will compete in BRAVE’s upcoming event in Bahrain. Unfortunately, female fighter Eman Khan, originally part of the squad, was hospitalised earlier this week and will miss the championship.

Female star Bano Butt, who trained intensively in Thailand for two months, shared her resolve, “I’ve prepared for this moment, and my mission is clear — to win gold for Pakistan. Women’s participation in MMA is growing fast, and I hope to inspire others to embrace combat sports as a tool of strength and self-defence.”

Rising talent Shahab Ali said, “Representing your country is every fighter’s dream. I trained for three months in camp and I’m ready. My first fight is against a tough Azerbaijani opponent — but I’m prepared for war.”

Meanwhile, Abdul Manan, a silver medallist at the Asian Championships, said, “I was close before. Now I want gold. The

Federation’s support has given us the confidence and focus to perform at the highest level.”