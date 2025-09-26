Shaheen, Rauf help Pakistan book berth in Asia Cup final against India

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf played out of their skins to help Pakistan defend a below-par total of 135-8 against Bangladesh and book a berth in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 against India on September 28 (Sunday) after they beat Bangladesh by 11 runs at the Dubai DICS on Thursday night.

Chasing a below-par target of 136 after stand-in captain for Liton Das elected to bowl first, Bangladesh could not form a big partnership and ended up on 124-9 as the Pakistani quick and slow bowlers bowled in tandem to keep the opposition batters under check and the defeat meant exit from the Asia Cup 2025.

Bangladeshi batters committed the same mistakes Pakistani batters had made and lost their way in the high stages game as they opted for aggression on a tricky pitch being used for the second time. Bangladesh lost three early wickets in the power-play as Parvez Hossain Emon 0 (2), Towhid 5 (10) and Saif Hassan 18 (15) fell to the pace of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf and were reduced to 29-3 in 5.1 overs.

Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan and captain Jaker Ali fell to Mohammad Nawaz and Saim Ayub. Saim Ayub failed with the bat again as he fell for yet another duck in the Asia Cup but picked two back-to-back wickets of f his off-break bowling. Saim has so far picked eight scalps in the tournament from six matches while India’s Kuleep Yadav is the leading wicket-taker with 12 in five matches.

Shamim Hossain 30 (25) provided the hope to the team but his fall off a Shaheen Shah Afridi’s back of the hand slower bouncer in the 17th over ended all hopes of a victory and a march to the final.

Shaheen (4-0-17-3) and Haris Rauf (4-0-33-3) were the tormentor-in-chief for Bangladesh as both the bowlers shared six wickets among them. Shaheen also picked 22nd wicket of his first over spell when Emon was taken by Nawaz off Shaheen on the fifth ball of the first over of the innings. Saim Ayub picked a brace for 16 runs off four overs while Mohammad Nawaz claimed one wickets for 14 runs off his three overs. Abrar Ahmed returned wicketless off three overs while Faheem Ashraf was also unsuccessful off his two overs for 18 runs.

Earlier, in a veritable semi-final match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai DICS, the brittle Pakistan batting line-up capitulated again but the all-rounders saved the team from blushes and helped post 135-8. The top-order had failed miserably while the all-rounders including Mohammad Nawaz 25 (15), Shaheen Shah Afridi 19 (13) and captain Slaman 19 (23) were instrumental in putting a total to defend. Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Haris was the top-scorer for Pakistan as he scored 31 (23).

Pakistan had the worst start to the game as half of the team was back in the hut for 49 runs by the end of the 11th over. Shaheen , who got himself promoted in the batting order at No. 7 hit two big 6s while Nawaz also hit two 6s.

Taskin Ahemd was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh as he picked up three wickets for 28 runs while Mustafizur Rehman bagged one wicket for 33 runs. Mahedi Hasan took two wickets for 28 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-defining all-round performance in the must-win match for Pakistan.