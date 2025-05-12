Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yousaf, has lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces on their resounding and historic success in Operation “Bunyan al-Marsous,” against Indian aggression

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yousaf, has lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces on their resounding and historic success in Operation “Bunyan al-Marsous,” against Indian aggression. He stated that this victory is not only a blessing from Almighty Allah but also a clear demonstration of the unmatched capabilities, professionalism, and unwavering commitment of our armed forces.

“We extend our heartfelt salute to the brave soldiers of Pakistan who stood firm in defense of the motherland,” said Chairman Faisal Yousaf. “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our military.

Whenever and wherever the call arises, the people of Pakistan will continue to support their armed forces without hesitation.”

He emphasized that the unity and resilience demonstrated by the nation have once again thwarted the malicious intentions of the enemy. “The people of Pakistan formed a resolute wall alongside their forces, and by the grace of Allah, we achieved a remarkable and praiseworthy triumph.” Chairman Yousaf further added, “Let there be no doubt in the minds of our enemies—any future misadventure will be met with an even stronger and more decisive response. Pakistan’s sovereignty and dignity are non-negotiable.”