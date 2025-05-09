Remaining Matches Of HBL PSL X Postponed
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 09, 2025 | 09:45 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, citing worsening security conditions along the Line of Control (LoC)
According to a statement issued by the PCB, the decision was taken following consultations with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in light of recent hostile developments, including the incursion of 78 drones and the firing of surface-to-surface missiles from India.
“The reckless aggression from India has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan,” the statement said.
“Our armed forces are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan.”
The PCB expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and security personnel, reiterating its support for those defending the nation during these critical times.
While acknowledging the enthusiasm and contributions of franchise owners, broadcasters, sponsors and fans, the Board emphasized that the safety and unity of the country must take precedence over sporting events.
“Cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition,” the statement added.
The PCB also conveyed its appreciation for the mental well-being of the participating players, especially foreign cricketers and acknowledged the concerns of their families during the current situation.
The Board assured stakeholders that updates regarding the rescheduling of the remaining matches will be shared once the security situation improves.
