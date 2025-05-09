Open Menu

Remaining Matches Of HBL PSL X Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 09, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, citing worsening security conditions along the Line of Control (LoC)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the postponement of the remaining eight matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, citing worsening security conditions along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement issued by the PCB, the decision was taken following consultations with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in light of recent hostile developments, including the incursion of 78 drones and the firing of surface-to-surface missiles from India.

“The reckless aggression from India has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan,” the statement said.

“Our armed forces are vociferously upholding the sovereignty of our beloved Pakistan.”

The PCB expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and security personnel, reiterating its support for those defending the nation during these critical times.

While acknowledging the enthusiasm and contributions of franchise owners, broadcasters, sponsors and fans, the Board emphasized that the safety and unity of the country must take precedence over sporting events.

“Cricket, while being a unifying force and a source of joy, must take a respectful pause when the country is facing such callous opposition,” the statement added.

The PCB also conveyed its appreciation for the mental well-being of the participating players, especially foreign cricketers and acknowledged the concerns of their families during the current situation.

The Board assured stakeholders that updates regarding the rescheduling of the remaining matches will be shared once the security situation improves.

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful resolution of Paki ..

Saudi Arabia calls for peaceful resolution of Pakistan-India disputes

4 minutes ago
 DC urges people to avoid spreading misinformation

DC urges people to avoid spreading misinformation

5 minutes ago
 Speaker BA, DG NADRA discuss blocking of CNIC

Speaker BA, DG NADRA discuss blocking of CNIC

5 minutes ago
 AJK President reaffirms resolve to use all resourc ..

AJK President reaffirms resolve to use all resources for promotion of quality h ..

5 minutes ago
 India should be given more forceful response: Shar ..

India should be given more forceful response: Sharjeel Mir

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's response has left India with a lesson f ..

Pakistan's response has left India with a lesson for generations: Rasool Bux Cha ..

5 minutes ago
Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed

Remaining matches of HBL PSL X postponed

6 minutes ago
 AJK Govt establishes special fund to tackle war-li ..

AJK Govt establishes special fund to tackle war-like situation in state

5 minutes ago
 Control rooms setups at DC offices

Control rooms setups at DC offices

5 minutes ago
 SC reduces number of summer holidays

SC reduces number of summer holidays

5 minutes ago
 Four family members sustain burns

Four family members sustain burns

5 minutes ago
 CM orders fast-track execution of Rs 71.8 bn K-IV ..

CM orders fast-track execution of Rs 71.8 bn K-IV augmentation project

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports