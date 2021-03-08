UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Reaches PCB Headquarters

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 01:31 PM

Coronavirus reaches PCB headquarters

The Reports say that a senior official has been diagnosed with COVID-19 but his name has been secret for privacy but the increasing cases of the virus have raised questions on arrangements against the global pandemic.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March8th, 2021) Coronavirus has finally reached Pakistan cricket Board’s (PCB) headquarters, the latest reports say.

The Reports say that high-ranking official has been identified with COVID-19, and the staff has been asked to work from home in the ongoing week.

“The name of the high-ranking official has not been shared yet for his privacy,” they say, pointing out that the person who contracted the virus did not visit Karachi where Pakistan Super League (PSL) was played.

They say that the offices in Lahore have also been shut down amid fears of the virus. All the employees have asked to strictly follow COVID-19.

Following the Coronavirus in PCB headquarters, serious questions have been raised on arrangements to counter Coronavirus.

The reports say that a special camp will be held for the tests of the players and the staff members. The cricketers will also join the camp after the postponement of the HBL PSL 6 edition.

“The players will not be allowed joining until complete clearance of the virus,” they add.

Bowler Mohammad Abbas and batsman Azhar Ali will also take part in the training camp in Lahore. The players will be kept in a strict bio-secure bubble during the next training.

Last week, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 was postponed after multiple cases of COVID-19 and now was likely to be played in UAE in May this year.

