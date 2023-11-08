Cricket: England V Netherlands World Cup Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 08, 2023 | 11:25 PM
Scoreboard in the World Cup match between England and the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday
England
J. Bairstow c van Meekeren b Dutt 15
D. Malan run out (van Beek/Edwards) 87
J. Root b van Beek 28
B. Stokes c Engelbrecht b van Beek 108
H. Brook c Ackermann b de Leede 11
J. Buttler c Nidamanuru b van Meekeren 5
M. Ali c de Leede b Dutt 4
C. Woakes c Edwards b de Leede 51
D. Willey c Engelbrecht b de Leede 6
G. Atkinson not out 2
A. Rashid not out 1
Extras (1nb, w20) 21
Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 339
Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Bairstow), 2-133 (Root), 3-139 (Malan), 4-164 (Brook), 5-178 (Buttler), 6-192 (Moeen), 7-321 (Woakes), 8-327 (Willey), 9-334 (Stokes)
Bowling: Dutt 10-0-67-2 (1nb, 1w); Van Beek 10-0-88-2 (10w); Van Meekeren 10-0-57-1 (1w); De Leede 10-0-74-3; Van der Merwe 3-0-22-0; Ackermann 7-0-31-0
Netherlands
W. Barresi run out (Woakes/Ali) 37
M.
O'Dowd c Ali b Woakes 5
C. Ackermann c Buttler b Willey 0
S. Engelbrecht c Woakes b Willey 33
S. Edwards c Malan b Ali 38
B. de Leede b Rashid 10
T. Nidamanuru not out 41
L. van Beek c Malan b Rashid 2
R. van der Merwe c Rashid b Ali 0
A. Dutt b Rashid 1
P. van Meekeren st Buttler b Ali 4
Extras (lb4, w4) 8
Total (all out, 37.2 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-12 (O'Dowd), 2-13 (Ackermann), 3-68 (Barresi), 4-90 (Engelbrecht), 5-104 (De Leede), 6-163 (Edwards), 7-166 (Van Beek), 8-167 (Van der Merwe), 9-174 (Dutt), 10-179 (Van Meekeren)
Bowling: Woakes 7-0-19-1 (2w); Willey 7-2-19-2; Atkinson 7-0-41-0 (1w); Moeen 8.2-0-42-3; Rashid 8-0-54-3 (1w)
result: England won by 160 runs
Toss: England
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)