Cricket: England v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard in the World Cup match between England and the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between England and the Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday:

England

J. Bairstow c van Meekeren b Dutt 15

D. Malan run out (van Beek/Edwards) 87

J. Root b van Beek 28

B. Stokes c Engelbrecht b van Beek 108

H. Brook c Ackermann b de Leede 11

J. Buttler c Nidamanuru b van Meekeren 5

M. Ali c de Leede b Dutt 4

C. Woakes c Edwards b de Leede 51

D. Willey c Engelbrecht b de Leede 6

G. Atkinson not out 2

A. Rashid not out 1

Extras (1nb, w20) 21

Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 339

Fall of wickets: 1-48 (Bairstow), 2-133 (Root), 3-139 (Malan), 4-164 (Brook), 5-178 (Buttler), 6-192 (Moeen), 7-321 (Woakes), 8-327 (Willey), 9-334 (Stokes)

Bowling: Dutt 10-0-67-2 (1nb, 1w); Van Beek 10-0-88-2 (10w); Van Meekeren 10-0-57-1 (1w); De Leede 10-0-74-3; Van der Merwe 3-0-22-0; Ackermann 7-0-31-0

Netherlands

W. Barresi run out (Woakes/Ali) 37

M.

O'Dowd c Ali b Woakes 5

C. Ackermann c Buttler b Willey 0

S. Engelbrecht c Woakes b Willey 33

S. Edwards c Malan b Ali 38

B. de Leede b Rashid 10

T. Nidamanuru not out 41

L. van Beek c Malan b Rashid 2

R. van der Merwe c Rashid b Ali 0

A. Dutt b Rashid 1

P. van Meekeren st Buttler b Ali 4

Extras (lb4, w4) 8

Total (all out, 37.2 overs) 179

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (O'Dowd), 2-13 (Ackermann), 3-68 (Barresi), 4-90 (Engelbrecht), 5-104 (De Leede), 6-163 (Edwards), 7-166 (Van Beek), 8-167 (Van der Merwe), 9-174 (Dutt), 10-179 (Van Meekeren)

Bowling: Woakes 7-0-19-1 (2w); Willey 7-2-19-2; Atkinson 7-0-41-0 (1w); Moeen 8.2-0-42-3; Rashid 8-0-54-3 (1w)

result: England won by 160 runs

Toss: England

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)