Cricket: India V Australia, 3rd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Cricket: India v Australia, 3rd Test scoreboard

Indore, India, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Final scoreboard on the third day of the third Test between Australia and India at the Holkar cricket Stadium in Indore on Friday: India 1st innings 109 (V.

Kohli 22, S. Gill 21; M. Kuhnemann 5-16, N. Lyon 3-35) Australia 1st innings 197 (U. Khawaja 60, M. Labuschagne 31; R. Jadeja 4-78, U. Yadav 3-12) India 2nd innings 163 (C. Pujara 59, S. Iyer 26; N.

Lyon 8-64, M. Starc 1-14) Australia 2nd innings U. Khawaja c Bharat b Ashwin 0 T. Head not out 49 M. Labuschagne not out 28 Extras (lb1) 1 Total (1 wicket, 18.5 overs) 78 Fall of wickets: 0-1 Khawaja Bowling: Ashwin 9.5-3-44-1, Jadeja 7-1-23-0, Yadav 2-0-10-0, result: Australia won by 9 wickets Series: India lead the four-match series 2-1 Toss: India Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

