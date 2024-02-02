Open Menu

Cricket: India V England 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Cricket: India v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Friday:

India 1st innings

Y. Jaiswal not out 179

R. Sharma c Pope b Bashir 14

S. Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34

S. Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27

R. Patidar b Ahmed 32

A. Patel c Ahmed b Bashir 27

K.S. Bharat c Bashir b Ahmed 17

R. Ashwin not out 5

Extras (nb1) 1

Total (6 wickets, 93 overs) 336

Still to bat: J.

Bumrah, M. Kumar, K. Yadav

Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Rohit), 2-89 (Gill), 3-179 (Iyer), 4-249 (Patidar), 5-301 (Axar), 6-330 (Bharat)

Bowling: Anderson 17-3-30-1 (nb1), Root 14-0-71-0, Hartley 18-2-74-1, Bashir 28-0-100-2, Ahmed 16-2-61-2

Toss: India

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

