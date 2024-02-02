Cricket: India V England 2nd Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Friday:
India 1st innings
Y. Jaiswal not out 179
R. Sharma c Pope b Bashir 14
S. Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34
S. Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27
R. Patidar b Ahmed 32
A. Patel c Ahmed b Bashir 27
K.S. Bharat c Bashir b Ahmed 17
R. Ashwin not out 5
Extras (nb1) 1
Total (6 wickets, 93 overs) 336
Still to bat: J.
Bumrah, M. Kumar, K. Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Rohit), 2-89 (Gill), 3-179 (Iyer), 4-249 (Patidar), 5-301 (Axar), 6-330 (Bharat)
Bowling: Anderson 17-3-30-1 (nb1), Root 14-0-71-0, Hartley 18-2-74-1, Bashir 28-0-100-2, Ahmed 16-2-61-2
Toss: India
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
