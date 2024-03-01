Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Scoreboard after Australia's first innings on day two of the first Test against New Zealand on Friday:

Australia 1st innings

S. Smith c Blundell b Henry 31

U. Khawaja b Henry 33

M. Labuschagne c Mitchell b Kuggeleijn 1

C. Green not out 174

T. Head c Blundell b O'Rourke 1

M. Marsh c Blundell b Henry 40

A. Carey c Williamson b Kuggeleijn 10

M. Starc c Latham b O'Rourke 9

P. Cummins lbw b Ravindra 16

N. Lyon c Blundell b Henry 5

J.

Hazlewood c Ravindra b Henry 22

Extras (b12, 1b6, nb3, w20) 41

Total (all out, 115.1 overs) 383

Fall of wickets: 1-61 (Smith), 2-65 (Labuschagne), 3-88 (Khawaja), 4-89 (Head), 5-156 (Marsh), 6-176 (Carey), 7-211 (Starc), 8-244 (Cummins), 9-267 (Lyon), 10-383 (Hazlewood)

Bowling: Southee 27-4-92-0 (nb2), Henry 30.1-11-70-5 (wd2), O'Rourke 27-10-87-2 (w3), Kuggeleijn 20-1-75-2 (nb1, w3), Mitchell 4-0-17-0, Ravindra 7-1-24-1

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)