Cricket: New Zealand V Australia 1st Test Scoreboard
Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Scoreboard after Australia's first innings on day two of the first Test against New Zealand on Friday:
Australia 1st innings
S. Smith c Blundell b Henry 31
U. Khawaja b Henry 33
M. Labuschagne c Mitchell b Kuggeleijn 1
C. Green not out 174
T. Head c Blundell b O'Rourke 1
M. Marsh c Blundell b Henry 40
A. Carey c Williamson b Kuggeleijn 10
M. Starc c Latham b O'Rourke 9
P. Cummins lbw b Ravindra 16
N. Lyon c Blundell b Henry 5
J.
Hazlewood c Ravindra b Henry 22
Extras (b12, 1b6, nb3, w20) 41
Total (all out, 115.1 overs) 383
Fall of wickets: 1-61 (Smith), 2-65 (Labuschagne), 3-88 (Khawaja), 4-89 (Head), 5-156 (Marsh), 6-176 (Carey), 7-211 (Starc), 8-244 (Cummins), 9-267 (Lyon), 10-383 (Hazlewood)
Bowling: Southee 27-4-92-0 (nb2), Henry 30.1-11-70-5 (wd2), O'Rourke 27-10-87-2 (w3), Kuggeleijn 20-1-75-2 (nb1, w3), Mitchell 4-0-17-0, Ravindra 7-1-24-1
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
