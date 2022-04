Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

Final scores on the fifth day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban on Monday: South Africa first innings: 367 Bangladesh first innings: 298 South Africa second innings

Durban (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Final scores on the fifth day of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Kingsmead in Durban on Monday: South Africa first innings: 367 Bangladesh first innings: 298 South Africa second innings: 204 Bangladesh second innings (overnight 11-3) Mahmudul Hasan b Maharaj 4 Shadman islam c Petersen b Harmer 0 Najmul Hossain st Verreynne b Harmer 26 Mominul Haque lbw b Maharaj 2 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Maharaj 0 Liton Das c Harmer b Maharaj 2 Yasir Ali b Maharaj 5 Mehidy Hasan c Petersen b Harmer 0 Taskin Ahmed c Mulder b Maharaj 14 Khaled Ahmed c Williams b Maharaj 0 Ebadot Hossain not out 0 Extras 0 Total (19 overs, all out) 53 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Shadman), 2-6 (Mahmudul), 3-8 (Mominul), 4-12 (Mushfiqur), 5-15 (Liton), 6-25 (Yasir), 7-33 (Mehidy), 8-50 (Najmul), 9-51 (Khaled) Bowling: Maharaj 10-0-32-7, Harmer 9-3-21-3 result: South Africa won by 220 runs Series: South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA) tv umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) Remaining match:April 8-12, Gqeberha