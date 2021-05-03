UrduPoint.com
Cricket: Sri Lanka V Bangladesh 2nd Test Final Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:46 PM

Final scoreboard at the end of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on day five in Pallekele on Monday

Sri Lanka 1st innings 493-7 dec (L. Thirimanne 140, D. Karunaratne 118; T. Ahmed 4-127) Bangladesh 1st innings 251 (T. Iqbal 92, M. Haque 49; P. Jayawickrama 6-92) Sri Lanka 2nd innings: 194-9 dec (D. Karunaratne 66, D. de Silva 41; T. islam 5-72) Bangladesh 2nd innings (overnight 177-5) T. Iqbal c Dickwella b Mendis 24 S. Hassan c Lakmal b Jayawickrama 34 N. Shanto b Jayawickrama 26 M. Haque b Mendis 32 M. Rahim c de Silva b Mendis 40 L. Das lbw Jayawickrama 17 M. Hasan c Nissanka b Jayawickrama 39 T. Islam c Dickwella b de Silva 2 T.

Ahmed c Karunaratne b Mendis 7 S. Islam not out 0 A. Jayed lbw Jayawickrama 0 Extras (b3, lb2, nb1) 6 Total (10 wkts, 71 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Iqbal), 2-73 (Hassan), 3-104 (Shanto), 4-134 (Haque), 5-171 (Rahim), 6-183 (Das), 7-206 (T. Islam), 8-227 (Ahmed), 9-227 (Hasan), 10-227 (Jayed) Bowling: Lakmal 4-2-14-0, Mendis 28-2-103-4, Jayawickrama 32-10-86-5, de Silva 7-1-19-1 (1nb) result: Sri Lanka won by 209 runs Series: Sri Lanka won 1-0 Player of the Match: Praveen Jayawickrama (SRI) Player of the Series: Dimuth Karunaratne (SRI) Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Television Umpire: Ravindra Wimalasiri (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

