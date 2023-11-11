Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

ICC Men's 13th Cricket World Cup 2023 is returning to Pune today with a thrilling match between Australia and Bangladesh. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India, will host the 43rd match of CWC '23 on 11 November 2023 at 10 AM PST. You can enjoy the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh at UrduPoint if you can't reach the stadium and away from LIVE Streaming.

Australia and Bangladesh qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 via the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Australia lost to India and South Africa and won against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, England, and Afghanistan in this tournament. On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and lost to England, New Zealand, India, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Pakistan.

Past Australia Vs. Bangladesh Head-to-Head ODI Records

Want to know how Australia and Bangladesh performed in head-to-head matches before moving towards the Cricket World Cup 2023 43rd match?

Australia and Bangladesh faced each other in 21 One Day International matches before Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia won 19 and Bangladesh won one match.

The following are past ODI performance details of both teams against other nations.

Australia Past ODI Records

Australia played 985 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 596 with a 60.5 winning percentage. Team Australia is improving its game, and we hope it will present a good show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43.

Bangladesh Past ODI Records

Bangladesh played 423 One Day International matches before the Cricket World Cup 2023 and won 154 with a 36.40 winning percentage. Team Bangladesh has performed good cricket previously and is improving its game; we hope it will play well in the Cricket World Cup 2023 43rd match.

Australia Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Records

Want to know how Australia and Bangladesh performed in past Cricket World Cups before the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 starts?

Australia played all the previous 12 Cricket World Cups and lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. On the other hand, Bangladesh played the earlier 6 Cricket World Cups and reached the quarter-finals only once.

The following are the details of past World Cup performances of Australia and Bangladesh.

Australia in Past Cricket World Cups

Australia played 94 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 69 with a 74.73 win percentage. Team Australia showed tremendous performance in previous tournaments, and we hope they will perform excellent cricket this time.

Bangladesh in Past Cricket World Cups

Bangladesh played 40 Cricket World Cup matches before CWC '23 and won 14 with a 35.89 win percentage. Team Bangladesh played good cricket in previous tournaments and is ready to play excellent cricket this time.

Australia Vs. Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023

The following are the details of the matches Australia and Bangladesh played in this tournament.

Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023

Team Australia played its CWC '23 first match against India. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Australia was all-out at 199 runs in the last over. India chased the target at four wickets in the 42nd over and won the match by six wickets with 52 balls left.

Australia faced South Africa in its Cricket World Cup 2023 second match. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. South Africa scored 311 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Australia was all out at 117 runs in the 41st over. South Africa won the match by 134 runs.

Australia's third match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Sri Lanka was all out at 209 runs in the 44th over. Australia chased the target in the 36th over, winning the match by five wickets with 88 balls left.

The 4th Cricket World Cup 2023 match of Australia was against Pakistan. Team Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia scored 367 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Team Pakistan was all out at 305 runs in the 46th over. Australia won the match by 62 runs.

Australia's 5th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 was against the Netherlands. Team Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 399 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Team Netherlands was all out in 21 overs, scoring 90 runs. Australia won the match by 309 runs.

Australia played its 6th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia was all out at 388 runs in the last over. New Zealand made 383 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Australia won the match by five runs.

Australia faced England in its 7th CWC 2023 match. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Australia scored 286 runs and was all out in the last over. England's team was all-out in the second last over, scoring 253 runs. Australia won the match by 33 runs.

Australia's 8th CWC'23 match was against Afghanistan. Team Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Afghanistan scored 291 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Australia chased the target in the 47th over, winning the match by three wickets with 19 balls left.

Bangladesh in Cricket World Cup 2023

Bangladesh played its CWC '23 first match against Afghanistan. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. Team Afghanistan was all out at 156 runs in the 38th over. Bangladesh chased the target at the loss of four wickets and won the match by six wickets with 92 balls left.

Bangladesh faced England in its Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd match. Team Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 364 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.

Bangladesh was all out at 227 runs in the second last over. England won the match by 137 runs.

Bangladesh's third CWC 2023 match was against New Zealand. Team New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. New Zealand chased the target in the 43rd over, winning the match by eight wickets with 43 balls left.

Bangladesh faced India in its 4th cricket World Cup 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh scored 256 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. India chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by seven wickets with 51 balls left.

Bangladesh faced South Africa in its fifth Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Team South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 382 runs at the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Bangladesh was all out in the 47th over after scoring 233 runs. South Africa won the match by 149 runs.

Team Bangladesh played its 6th match in Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Netherlands was all-out at 229 runs at the end of 50 overs. Bangladesh was all-out at 142 runs in the 43rd over. The Netherlands won the match by 87 runs.

Bangladesh faced Pakistan in its 7th CWC 2023 match. Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bat first. Team Bangladesh was all out in the 46th over after scoring 204 runs. Pakistan chased the target in the 33rd over, winning the match by seven wickets.

Bangladesh faced in its 8th Cricket World Cup 2023 match Sri Lanka. Bangladesh won the doss and decided to bowl first. The Sri Lankan team was all-out in the last over, scoring 279 runs. Bangladesh chased the target in the 42nd over, winning the match by three wickets with 53 balls left.

Australia Vs. Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

The following are the details of the points table's positions of the Australia and Bangladesh teams. Both teams played eight matches in this tournament.

Australia in CWC '23 Points Table

Australia is in the 3rd position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with 12 points and a +0.861 Net Run Rate.

Bangladesh in CWC '23 Points Table

Bangladesh is currently in the 8th position at the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points and a -1.142 Net Run Rate.

Australia Vs. Bangladesh ODI Rankings

Australia has a better position and higher ranking than Bangladesh in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. The following are the details of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings for the Australia and Bangladesh teams.

Australia in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Australia is currently in the 2nd position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 4318 points and a 114 rating according to its performance in the past 38 matches.

Bangladesh in ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings

Team Bangladesh is currently in the 8th position in the Men's ODI Team Rankings with 3772 points and an 88 rating according to its performance in the past 43 matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh Squads

The following are the playing 11 of Australia and Bangladesh for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43.

Playing 11 of Australia in CWC '23 Match 43

The playing 11 of the Australia Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 will be among the following players.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Steve Smith

Alex Carey

Josh Inglis

Sean Abbott

Ashton Agar

Cameron Green

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Mitch Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

David Warner

Adam Zampa

Mitchell Starc

Team Australia CWC '23 Match 43 Key Players

David Warner is the 5th best batter in the ICC ODI batting rankings. Adam Zampa is the 3rd best ODI bowler at the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, and Josh Hazlewood is in 6th place. Furthermore, Glenn Maxwell is the 6th best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh in CWC '23 Match 43

The playing 11 of the Bangladesh Cricket Team for Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 will be among the following players.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain)

Litton Kumer Das

Tanzid Hasan Tamim

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain)

Tawhid Hridoy

Mushfiqur Rahim

Mahmudullah Riyad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Nasum Ahmed

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mahmud

Shoriful Islam

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Team Bangladesh CWC '23 Match 43 Key Players

Shakib Al Hasan is the best ODI all-rounder in the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings.

Who Will Win Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh?

Team Australia has better stats than Bangladesh in head-to-head matches, past One Day Internationals, previous Cricket World Cups, the current tournament, and ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. We predict Team Australia will win the Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43. However, anything can happen, and both teams will try hard to achieve a better position at the CWC 2023 Points Table.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh LIVE Score

You can see the LIVE score of Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh on 11 November 2023 from 10 AM onward. You will not miss any CWC '23 Match 43 LIVE updates if you are not in the stadium or away from tv and LIVE streaming.