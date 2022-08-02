Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 3rd T20 scores

Brief scores from the third and final Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third and final Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Tuesday: Zimbabwe 156-8, 20 overs (R.

Burl 54, L. Jongwe 35; Mehidy Hasan 2-28, Hasan Mahmud 2-28) v Bangladesh 146-8, 20 overs (Afif Hossain 39 not out; V. Nyauchi 3-29, B. Evans 2-26)Result: Zimbabwe won by 10 runsSeries: Zimbabwe won 2-1