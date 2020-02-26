UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Curry poised for return on March 1: Kerr

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is being lined up to return from injury in this weekend's game against the Washington Wizards, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the Warriors' clash with the Sacramento Kings, Kerr said Curry was targeting Sunday's game with the Wizards as a possible return date.

Curry has not played since fracturing his hand in the Warriors' fourth game of the season against Phoenix on October 30.

The Warriors, who also had to grapple with the departure of Kevin Durant last season and long-term injury to Klay Thompson, are currently languishing at the foot of the Western Conference with a 12-45 record.

Kerr however handed the Warriors a rare piece of good news on Tuesday after confirming a report that Curry was set to return on Sunday.

"That is the hope," Kerr said. "We're going to re-evaluate on Saturday. He won't come back before (March 1) but I know he's had that date in his mind," Kerr added.

"He'll continue to work this week and we'll make that determination on Saturday whether he'll play on Sunday." Kerr said Curry's rehabilitation had been mostly restricted to conditioning and shooting drills. The team planned to put Curry through his paces in more practice games this week.

"He looks good," Kerr said. "He's only had one scrimmage game because that's the only practice that we had that enabled that.

"He's been working with the team but most of that is drill work. But he's been doing his post-practice workouts for several weeks and really working hard on his shooting and conditioning.

"He's doing everything he possibly can to prepare for his return. But ultimately it's not the same as being out there and getting knocked around a little bit.

"In the next couple of days we'll try and simulate some action as best we can."Curry's return to fitness is also good news for the United States Olympic basketball team, with the Golden State ace determined to make the team for this summer's games in Tokyo.

