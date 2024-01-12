Open Menu

Cycling: Australia's Women's Tour Down Under Results

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Cycling: Australia's women's Tour Down Under results

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) results from the first stage of the women's Tour Down Under on Friday, a 93.9km ride from Hahndorf to Campbelltown:

1. Ally Wollaston (NZL/AGInsurance-Soudal) 2hr 32min 37sec, 2. Georgia Baker (AUS/Liv-AlUla-Jayco) at 0sec, 3. Sofia Bertizzolo (ITA/UAE Team-ADQ), 4.

Kristyna Burlova (CZE/Lifeplus-Wahoo), 5. Gladys Verhulst Wild (FRA/FDJ-Suez)

Overall standings:

1. Ally Wollaston (NZL/AGInsurance-Soudal) 2hr 32min 27sec, 2. Georgia Baker (AUS/Liv-AlUla-Jayco) at 2sec, 3. Sofia Bertizzolo (ITA/UAE Team-ADQ) 6sec, 4. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (AUS/Liv-AlUla-Jayco) 7sec, 5. Katia Ragusa (ITA/Human Powered Health).

