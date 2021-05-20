Results from the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 162km run from Perugia to Montalcino

1. Mauro Schmid (SUI/Qhubeka) 4hrs 01min 55sec, 2.

Alessandro Covi (ITA/UAE) at 01sec, 3. Harm Vanhoucke (BEL/LOT) 26, 4. Dries De Bondt (BEL/ALP) 41, 5. Simon Guglielmi (FRA/FDJ) st, 6. Enrico Battaglin (ITA/BAR) 44, 7.

Roger Kluge (GER/LOT) 1min 23sec, 8.

Francesco Gavazzi (ITA/EOL) 1:37, 9. Taco van der Hoorn (NED/INT) 1:43, 10. Lawrence Naesen (BEL/AG2) 1:59 Selected 11. Egan Bernal (COL/INE) 3:09, 12. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOR) 3:12, 13. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/AST) 3:32, 14. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BAH) 3:35, 15. Simon Yates (GBR/BIK) same time, 16. Tobias Foss (NOR/JUM) s.t. 18. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF1) 3:41