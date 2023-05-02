Danish wants Pakistan to regain lost glory in squash

Pakistan's top player Danish Atlas Khan has offered his unconditional services to put the country once again on the path to success, saying there was no shortage of talent in the country but a stern roadmap was needed to help regain lost glory in the game

Danish, who is also the nephew of former world squash champion Jansher Khan, speaking about his plan for the revival of the game, said the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was making all-out efforts to promote and encourage the game and players in the country.

"However, other stakeholders must also come forward to help encourage and promote, not only squash but all sports. We should take all departments on board to promote all sports in the country. Wapda, PIA, NBP, Railway, banks, all government departments should include senior and junior players as to support the games," he told APP.

He was of the view that in the past, departments used to support players which resulted in giving us many world champions in squash, hockey and cricket.

"Sports cannot grow or flourish, without the support of departments. We should form academies on the grassroots level as well," he said.

Danish, who has won 32 gold medals for Pakistan, said PSF was providing players with squash facilities and spending hefty amounts on making squash courts.

PSF funds should also be increased so that it can be utilized for the betterment of players. He said there should be squash courts in schools as to promote the game at the grassroots level.

"The more courts and academies there will be, the more talent will come to the fore. In Egypt, players are picked from schools to train in academies with modern techniques and skills and improve their physical fitness." Danish, who won the silver medal in the World Junior team championship in Ecuador in 2010 as a team captain and bronze medal in World Junior Championship, said, "If we want to compete with international players then we have to train like them and use the same track they have been working on".

He said the coaches should also be qualified as they have to pass training onto the players. "I have also offered my unconditional support to PSF and for the promotion of the game in the country and I hope we will get a world champion soon," he said.

