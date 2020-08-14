UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Darren Sammy Wishes Independence Day To Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 03:09 PM

Darren Sammy wishes Independence Day to Pakistan

Darren Sammy has shared his picture at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah—the father of the nation—and said “Happy Independence Day Pakistan. Dil Dil Pakistan Jaan Jaan Pakistan”.   

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy wished Independence Day to Pakistan on the occasion of 73rd anniversary of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Darren Sammy wrote, “Happy Independence Day Pakistan. Dil Dil Pakistan Jaan Jaan Pakistan.

He also extended birthday felicitations to Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi. “Happy birthday to an extraordinary human being.

May God continue to bless you brother. Wishing u many more birthdays,” Sammy wrote to Afridi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Independence God Afridi Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Emirati Al Nuaimi and Gemany’s Hansske top the c ..

25 seconds ago

Oman supports UAE&#039;s decision on relations wit ..

10 minutes ago

Japan welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and Isra ..

40 minutes ago

France welcomes freeze on Palestinian territories ..

40 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani President on Na ..

40 minutes ago

UAE-Israel deal shows wisdom of friends and foes w ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.