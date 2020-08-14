Darren Sammy wishes Independence Day to Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Darren Sammy has shared his picture at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah—the father of the nation—and said “Happy Independence Day Pakistan. Dil Dil Pakistan Jaan Jaan Pakistan”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy wished Independence Day to Pakistan on the occasion of 73rd anniversary of the country.

”

He also extended birthday felicitations to Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi. “Happy birthday to an extraordinary human being.

May God continue to bless you brother. Wishing u many more birthdays,” Sammy wrote to Afridi.