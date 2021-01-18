UrduPoint.com
Davis Cup Finals Lengthened To Reduce 'burden On Players'

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:55 PM

Davis Cup Finals lengthened to reduce 'burden on players'

The Davis Cup Finals will be expanded to an 11-day event starting this year, and could be held across three European cities, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Davis Cup Finals will be expanded to an 11-day event starting this year, and could be held across three European cities, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Monday.

The competition was reformed in 2019, with Rafael Nadal's Spain winning the 18-team competition in Madrid, but scheduling issues resulted in a number of late finishes and poor attendances at some matches.

The ITF has already accepted two proposals from Kosmos, the investment group which finances the event, following a review of the initial week-long tournament.

The 2021 edition will now run from November 25 to December 5, while the number of participating teams will be cut to 16 in 2022.

Madrid will remain the venue for the semi-finals and final, but two additional cities could host group matches and a quarter-final.

A bidding process has been launched to identify a shortlist of potential cities, with Covid-19 contingency plans a key component this year. A final decision on the 2021 format will be taken in March, the ITF said.

"We are committed to a long-term vision for this historic competition and are confident these adjustments will enhance the experience for players and fans," said tournament director Albert Costa.

"With large stadiums providing show courts for all ties, the introduction of a multi-city event will bring the competition to the widest possible audience.

"We will also be able to ease the burden on players with improvements to the scheduling. Crucially, a revised schedule will allow us to avoid late finishes while providing more rest for players."The 2020 tournament was called off due to complications posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

