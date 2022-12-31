UrduPoint.com

DC Kohat Football League Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 31, 2022 | 07:14 PM

DC Kohat Football League begins

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, with the support of Kohat Cement Company Limited, a football league was organized in District Sports Complex Kohat on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, with the support of Kohat Cement Company Limited, a football league was organized in District Sports Complex Kohat on Saturday.

The tournament's main moto was 'say no to drugs' wherein Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf, Manager and Administrator of Kohat Cement Company Limited, Security Officer Col. Ejaz Hussain, former International Football Referee Khurram Shehzad, CSR Mahir Kifayatullah, DSO Sports Sajid Afridi and a large number of spectators were also present.

The opening match was played between Hangu League and Kohat League, after a tough competition, Kohat League won by 1-0. Ejaz Hussain said that the main objective of the tournament was to educate the youth about the harmful effects of drugs.

He said through the tournament an awareness campaign has also been launched to engage the youth in healthy activities by protecting them from the scourge of drugs.

At the end of the match, DC Kohat Furqan Ashraf said that activities such as sports keep a person sufficiently energetic. The youth is saved by involving them in sports activities and such events would be organized on a regular basis so that the youth on one side would engage in healthy activities while on the other side they would get opportunities to show their skills at national and international level.

He said steps have been taken to keep the culture of the region alive in today's era is a very difficult process and those who are keeping the culture like sports alive. Sports kits were also distributed to all the players by Kohat Cement Company.

Related Topics

Football Sports Drugs Company Hangu Kohat Afridi All From Kohat Cement Limited

Recent Stories

One killed in Karachi on enmity

One killed in Karachi on enmity

34 seconds ago
 Russian Cabinet Extends Temporary Rules for Leasin ..

Russian Cabinet Extends Temporary Rules for Leasing of Foreign Aircraft Until 20 ..

37 seconds ago
 Pragmatic steps taken for facilitation of people: ..

Pragmatic steps taken for facilitation of people: CM

10 minutes ago
 11 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

11 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

10 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi wants to create two teams of men’s ..

Shahid Afridi wants to create two teams of men’s side

38 minutes ago
 Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery ..

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.