Defiant Ervine delays looming Zimbabwe loss to West Indies

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine was 69 not out at tea in Bulawayo on Tuesday, his side's last flickering hope of avoiding a heavy defeat in the series-deciding second Test against the West Indies.

The home side were 158 for seven in their second innings on the third day of a rain-affected match, still 19 runs short of making the tourists bat again.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie took four of the wickets to add to the seven he picked up in the first innings.

Zimbabwe, severely depleted by illness, injuries and franchise commitments with former England batter Gary Ballance among those missing, collapsed to 115 all out in their first innings.

A West Indies innings that spanned three days, partly due to rain delays, ended on Tuesday when they were all out for 292, a lead of 177.

Batting a second time, Zimbabwe were two wickets down with only 15 on the board as Tanunurwa Makoni and Chamu Chibhabha made just one run each.

Opener Innocent Kaia fared better, reaching 43 before being caught by Joshua Da Silva after getting a faint edge to a Gudakesh Motie delivery that moved through the air.

It was left to Ervine, deputising as captain for injured Sean Williams, to hold up the West Indies' surge toward a series victory after a drawn first Test.

His runs came off 99 deliveries and included four fours, but Ervine was unable to build any partnerships as Motie worked his way through the line-up.

