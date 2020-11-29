UrduPoint.com
Detroit Lions Fire Coach Patricia, GM Quinn After 4-7 Start

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Detroit Lions fire coach Patricia, GM Quinn after 4-7 start

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The NFL's Detroit Lions fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday, two days after a home loss to Houston dropped them to 4-7 this season.

The Lions, on pace for a third straight losing campaign after falling 41-25 to the Texans, have not won a playoff game since 1991 and haven't hosted one since 1993.

Patricia went 13-29 with one tie in just over 2 1/2 seasons guiding the Lions, taking over in 2018 after spending six seasons as defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

During Patricia's tenure, the Lions were among the bottom third in the NFL in scoring as well as total defense and passing defense and level for worst in forcing turnovers.

His .314 win percentage is the NFL's worst career mark by any coach whose teams averaged more than 21 points a game over 40 contests in the Super Bowl era.

Quinn, who has assembled Lions personnel since 2016, saw Detroit go 31-43-1 during his time in charge, stumbling after a pair of 9-7 campaigns at the start of his tenure.

While his five first-round NFL Draft selections all remain with the Lions, none has been a Pro Bowl all-star selection. The only player he selected so honored was wide receiver Kenny Golladay, picked in the third round in 2017.

