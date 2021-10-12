DG SBP chairs meeting on CM Punjab Women Hockey Championship

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Tuesday presided over an important meeting to finalise arrangements of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship, scheduled to be staged here at National Hockey Stadium from October 15 to 20

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Tuesday presided over an important meeting to finalise arrangements of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship, scheduled to be staged here at National Hockey Stadium from October 15 to 20.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen and other officials attended the meeting.

It may be noted here that Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will field two teams each in the tournament while Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Army, HEC, Wapda and Railways will enter one team each in the event.

Addressing the meeting, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that a colourful opening ceremony will mark the opening of the competition "Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Fuad Hashim Rabbani and several notable sports personalities will also attend the grand inaugural ceremony," he added.

"Cultural performances of other provinces and regions will also be presented in the opening ceremony before a March past of all the participating teams".

Director General Sports Punjab said "Around 180 players and officials of all teams will feature in the 6-day championship. Top class facilities will be provided to all guest teams and their officials during their stay"he asserted.