DG, SBP Lauds Preparation Of Punjab Players For Inter-Provincial Boys U-17 And Girls U-16 Hockey Tournament

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited training camps of Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls hockey players at National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday

Deputy Director Chand Perveen and Administrator National Hockey Stadium Malik Nasir were also present on this occasion.

DG, SBP was introduced with the participants of U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls camps and also had group photographs with them.

Sports board Punjab's coaches besides holding routine training also conducted practice hockey match between U-16 Girls camp probables. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also witnessed U-16 Girls practice hockey match.

After watching training of Punjab male and female players Adnan Arshad Aulakh appreciated their preparation for Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament scheduled to be played at National Hockey Stadium from Nov 2 to 5.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that SBP coaches were imparting modern training to Punjab camp trainees so that they can offer satisfactory performance in the forthcoming grand hockey event.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the practice matches among camp probables is the best way to polish their games skills. He said as many as 50 boys and 30 girls are participating in the training camp after which Punjab's boys and girls teams (16-member each) will be named to participate in the Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament.

Meanwhile, Punjab U-17 boys' weightlifting camp is also under progress in Nishtar Park SportsComplex for the preparation of Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys Weightlifting Tournament whichis going to be organised from November 2 to 4.

