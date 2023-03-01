DG, SBP presides over an important meeting to review preparations of upcoming Jashan-e-Baharan sports events

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi presided over an important meeting to review preparations of upcoming Jashan-e-Baharan sports events here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

The sports competitions of Jashan-e-Baharan will be organized at different venues of the provincial capital under the banner of Sports board Punjab (SBP) from March 10 to 12, 2023.

The meeting was attended by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports.

The officials of different sports associations and departments such as President Punjab Wrestling Association Arshad Sattar, Salman Iqbal Butt from Punjab Athletics Association, Shahzada Butt of Punjab Cycling Association, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zeeshan Ranjha, and officials of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Lahore Police, Higher education Department, Traffic Police and other departments also participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, DG, SBP said that the events of Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race, Fun Race and Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal will be organized under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab. "Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal will be held at Punjab Stadium in which top national wrestlers will participate".

He further said that the Marathon and Tour de Lahore Cycle Race will be of 42-km distance while the Fun Race will be run for one and five kilometers distance. "The aspiring participants of Tour de Lahore Cycle Race and Fun Race will be registered at different prominent points of the city," he added.

He said the officials of Rescue 1122 and health department will be present during the Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race and Fun Race events. "Volunteers will also perform their prescribed duties during the Jashan-e-Baharan sports events. The cameras of Punjab Safe City Authority will be in working condition on the routes during Marathon, Tour de Lahore Cycle Race and Fun Race events," he explained.