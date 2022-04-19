DHA Bannu beat Faisalabad in 2nd All Pakistan Qazi Mohib Memorial Hockey

Bannu White's domineering entry in the second All Pakistan Qazi Mohib Memorial Hockey Tournament in Bannu, when District Hockey Association team Bannu defeated Faisalabad by 3-1 in the opening match played at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium Bannu

BANNU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) ::Bannu White's domineering entry in the second All Pakistan Qazi Mohib Memorial Hockey Tournament in Bannu, when District Hockey Association team Bannu defeated Faisalabad by 3-1 in the opening match played at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium Bannu.

On this occasion, District sports Officer Azmat Ali Shah, Naeem Bacha, Coach Barkat Ali, Rafiullah, and National Gold Medalist Adnan Javed among others were also present on this occasion.

Bannu White, consisting of national and international players, played brilliantly. Zakirullah scored in the eighth minute of the first quarter to give the team the lead.

Similarly, Samiullah of Bannu White scored the second goal in the third quarter and strengthened the position of the team.

The Faisalabad team scored in the fourth quarter. Similarly, Nadeem Khan scored for Bannu White in the 55th minute and Bannu White's team took the lead with three goals to one. The same was the score till the end of the stipulated time and thus Bannu White got a good start in the tournament.

District Sports Officer Azmat Ullah said that teams from all across Pakistan are taking part in the tournament which is the second edition to pay homage to late Qazi Mohibur Rehman, the former Pakistan team skipper and star full-back, hailing from Bannu, a district produced world class hockey players and hockey Olympians.